Azerbaijani culture and national cuisine presented at International Fair of Friendly Cultures

Washington, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani culture and national cuisine are presented at the 11th International Fair of Friendly Cultures in the Mexican capital, Mexico City.

The main purpose of the festival, this year held online, is to acquaint the Mexican people with the culture, cuisine and traditions of different countries. About 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, showcased their culture and cuisine through “www.ficavirtual2020.cdmx.gob.mx” website of the festival (Azerbaijan`s page - http://www.ficavirtual2020.cdmx.gob.mx/AZERBAIYAN.html).

The website will be operational for 5 months starting from December and will be updated regularly.