    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019

    03.08.2019 [19:55]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Moscow, took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2019 organized at the Alabino range.

    Minister Zakir Hasanov also joined the opening ceremony of the sculptural composition dedicated to the Peacekeepers of All World.

    The minister then familiarized himself with the peculiarities of the national cuisine of the countries participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest and watched the first run of the first stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

    Along with the "Sea Cup" contest in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani servicemen will also compete in "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of artillery fire" in Kazakhstan, "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus and "Military Medical Relay" in Uzbekistan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.08.2019 [19:14]
    “Sniper Frontier” contest officially opens in Belarus
    03.08.2019 [19:12]
    Cultural event organized for participants of “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest
    03.08.2019 [12:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 21 times
    03.08.2019 [11:15]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister leaves for Moscow to attend opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019
    Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019 Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019 Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019 Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019