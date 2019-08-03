Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019

Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Moscow, took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2019 organized at the Alabino range.

Minister Zakir Hasanov also joined the opening ceremony of the sculptural composition dedicated to the Peacekeepers of All World.

The minister then familiarized himself with the peculiarities of the national cuisine of the countries participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest and watched the first run of the first stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

Along with the "Sea Cup" contest in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani servicemen will also compete in "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of artillery fire" in Kazakhstan, "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus and "Military Medical Relay" in Uzbekistan.