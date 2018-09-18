    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of units in mountainous areas

    18.09.2018 [21:27]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have checked the combat readiness of the military units located along the contact line at high mountain peaks, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    Having heard detailed reports on the operational situation in this part of the front line, the minister of defense observed the positions of the enemy.

    Having inquired about combat, moral and psychological training, as well as social and living conditions of soldiers in the military units stationed on the contact line in mountainous areas and in adverse climatic conditions, Minister Hasanov gave specific instructions in connection with the timely and quality implementation of the necessary preparatory work for the winter period.

    After checking the organization of military service and combat duty, Hasanov on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gave valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in service.

