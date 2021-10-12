  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani defense minister meets with NATO representative

    12.10.2021 [19:23]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Rear Admiral Bulent Turan, Chief of the Partnerships Directorate of the NATO Allied Powers Command Operations, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The defense minister briefed on the work done in the territories liberated after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his satisfaction with the current state of cooperation with NATO and the positive results achieved in this area, and stressed the importance of further developing relations.

    Rear Admiral Bulent Turan expressed gratitude for the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army's servicemen to the Resolute Support non-combat mission in Afghanistan and stressed his commitment to further expanding the current military cooperation.

    The sides also exchanged views on joint events held within the framework of partnership with NATO.

