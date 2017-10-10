    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani defense minister visits Belarusian Military Academy

    10.10.2017 [20:46]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has visited the Military Academy of the Republic of Belarus.

    Minister Zakir Hasanov was briefed on the structure, activities and main tasks of the academy.

    The delegation viewed the various operational-tactical and strategic faculties of the military educational institution. Then armament, military equipment, and other combat assets were demonstrated, as well as a wide overview of their appointment was provided.

