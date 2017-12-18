    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani delegation attending annual session of GUAM PA in Tbilisi

    18.12.2017 [12:18]

    Tbilisi, December 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani delegation is attending the 10th annual session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly (PA) kicked off in Georgia`s capital, Tbilisi, on Monday.

    The session will focus on regional security, fight against cross-border crimes and transition to renewable energy sources.

    Azerbaijan is represented at the event by members of the permanent delegation to GUAM PA, as well as Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia and other officials.

    A final declaration is expected to be adopted at the end of the session.

    The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.

