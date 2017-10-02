Azerbaijani delegation attends 68th session of UNHCR Executive Committee

Geneva, October 2, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov is attending the 68th session of the Executive Committee of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland.

Chief of the State Migration Service Firudin Nabiyev is also part of the delegation.

The session will look at the best practices and response measures taken by different countries and international organizations to prevent the problem of refugees.

The Azerbaijani delegation will have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Elgun Niftali

Special Correspondent