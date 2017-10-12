Azerbaijani delegation to attend WB Group and IMF annual meetings
12.10.2017 [01:30]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov will participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington this week.
The events, which will bring together officials of member countries of IMF and the World Bank, delegates of international financial institutions, representatives of the private sector and civil society, will discuss a wide range of issues, including global economy and poverty.
