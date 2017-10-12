    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani delegation to attend WB Group and IMF annual meetings

    12.10.2017 [01:30]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov will participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington this week.

    The events, which will bring together officials of member countries of IMF and the World Bank, delegates of international financial institutions, representatives of the private sector and civil society, will discuss a wide range of issues, including global economy and poverty.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani delegation to attend WB Group and IMF annual meetings
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.10.2017 [18:36]
    AzeriCard to update its system
    19.09.2017 [14:10]
    WB allocated $170m to Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Refugees and IDPs so far
    19.09.2017 [10:32]
    WB highly appreciates implementation of financial sector modernization in Azerbaijan
    11.09.2017 [18:56]
    AtaBank wins competition among banks
    Azerbaijani delegation to attend WB Group and IMF annual meetings