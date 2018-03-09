    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani delegation to visit Iran

    09.03.2018 [19:57]

    Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will visit Iran on March 12-14.

    The delegation will attend 12th meeting of a joint state commission and hold meetings with their Iranian counterparts to discuss prospects for a wider cooperation.

