Azerbaijani delegation to visit Iran

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will visit Iran on March 12-14. The delegation will attend 12th meeting of a joint state commission and hold meetings with their Iranian counterparts to discuss prospects for a wider cooperation.

