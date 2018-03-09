Azerbaijani delegation to visit Iran
AzerTAg.az
09.03.2018 [19:57]
Baku, March 9, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will visit Iran on March 12-14.
The delegation will attend 12th meeting of a joint state commission and hold meetings with their Iranian counterparts to discuss prospects for a wider cooperation.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.03.2018 [12:19]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
05.03.2018 [16:14]
MULTIMEDIA
09.03.2018 [15:48]
07.03.2018 [18:46]
07.03.2018 [17:44]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
09.03.2018 [21:12]
09.03.2018 [20:33]
09.03.2018 [19:57]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
09.03.2018 [15:33]
09.03.2018 [13:17]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note