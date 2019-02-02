Azerbaijani delegation to visit Uzbekistan

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will visit Uzbekistan on February 4-5.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev, Director-General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov, as well as heads of several manufacturing companies.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijani delegation will meet with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and deputy Prime Minister Eler Ganiev.