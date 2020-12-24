  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets with Turkish Minister of National Defense

    24.12.2020 [15:07]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC 

    Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar has met with Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Lieutenant General Karam Mustafayev.

    Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler was also present at the meeting.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets with Turkish Minister of National Defense
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
