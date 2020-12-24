Baku, December 24, AZERTAC Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar has met with Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Lieutenant General Karam Mustafayev. Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler was also present at the meeting.

Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets with Turkish Minister of National Defense

