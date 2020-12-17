  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani diaspora organizations help families in need in Salzburg and Vienna

    17.12.2020 [09:38]

    Vienna, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Austria have provided assistance to needy families on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day and in commemoration of Azerbaijani citizens killed in the Patriotic War.

    The Austrian Azerbaijani Society and the Austrian-Azerbaijani Culture and Business Association helped nearly hundred families in Salzburg and Vienna.

