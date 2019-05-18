Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OPEC + meeting in Jeddah
18.05.2019 [15:46]
Baku, May 18, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will leave for Saudi Arabia to participate in the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Jeddah.
The meeting will discuss the situation in the global oil market. The event will also feature the OPEC presentation based on an analysis of trends in the development of global economy and oil market.
