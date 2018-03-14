    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani female chess players to compete at European Blitz Championships

    14.03.2018 [12:41]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess players will contest medals at the European Women's Blitz Championships 2018 to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia from March 30 to April 1.

    The tournament will bring together 80 players from 15 countries.

