Baku, May 23, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female fencer Anna Bashta has captured a gold medal at the 2022 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Sabre held in Padua, Italy, May 20-23. Bashta secured the medal thanks to a 15-11 victory over Japanese Risa Takashima in the women's sabre individual event.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre

