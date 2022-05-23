Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre
AzerTAg.az
23.05.2022 [16:04]
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female fencer Anna Bashta has captured a gold medal at the 2022 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Sabre held in Padua, Italy, May 20-23.
Bashta secured the medal thanks to a 15-11 victory over Japanese Risa Takashima in the women's sabre individual event.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.05.2022 [18:12]
23.05.2022 [13:50]
23.05.2022 [13:42]
MULTIMEDIA
22.05.2022 [16:19]
21.05.2022 [10:50]
23.05.2022 [16:27]
23.05.2022 [15:23]
23.05.2022 [17:48]
23.05.2022 [16:47]
23.05.2022 [10:48]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
23.05.2022 [17:32]
23.05.2022 [11:37]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
21.05.2022 [18:07]
21.05.2022 [17:42]
20.05.2022 [19:37]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
23.05.2022 [16:09]
23.05.2022 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note