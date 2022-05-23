  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre

    23.05.2022 [16:04]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fencer Anna Bashta has captured a gold medal at the 2022 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Sabre held in Padua, Italy, May 20-23.

    Bashta secured the medal thanks to a 15-11 victory over Japanese Risa Takashima in the women's sabre individual event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [18:12]
    Azerbaijani shooter wins gold at Granada Grand Prix
    23.05.2022 [17:39]
    Azerbaijan`s rhythmic gymnasts take two bronzes at FIG World Challenge Cup 2022
    23.05.2022 [13:50]
    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix
    23.05.2022 [13:42]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home four medals from Poland
    Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre