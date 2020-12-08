Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female fencer Anna Bashta has captured a gold medal at the Russian open tournament. She secured the medal thanks to a 15-12 victory over Russian Alina Mikhailova in the final.

