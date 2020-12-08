  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament

    08.12.2020 [15:32]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fencer Anna Bashta has captured a gold medal at the Russian open tournament.

    She secured the medal thanks to a 15-12 victory over Russian Alina Mikhailova in the final.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [17:54]
    Azerbaijan learn rivals for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying
    08.12.2020 [15:16]
    Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title
    07.12.2020 [19:07]
    Budapest to host 2024 Chess Olympiad
    07.12.2020 [16:17]
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open
    Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament Azerbaijani female fencer wins Russian open tournament