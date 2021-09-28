  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani female fencers win two medals in Bulgaria

    28.09.2021 [15:21]

    Baku, September 28, AZERATC

    Azerbaijani female fencer Valeriya Bolshakova has grabbed a silver medal at the Satellite Tournament in Plovdiv, Bulgaria after losing to Bulgarian Yoana Ilieva in the final.

    Another Azerbaijani fencer Sabina Karimova captured bronze of the tournament.

