Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018
AzerTAg.az
06.03.2018 [18:36]
Baku, March 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has grabbed a silver medal at the Baltic Hoop 2018 held in Riga, Latvia.
She secured the medal in the women’s rope event.
The tournament brought together gymnasts from 18 countries.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.03.2018 [21:33]
06.03.2018 [18:31]
06.03.2018 [17:53]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
06.03.2018 [16:44]
06.03.2018 [11:25]
05.03.2018 [21:03]
06.03.2018 [17:21]
06.03.2018 [11:20]
06.03.2018 [10:50]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note