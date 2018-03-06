Baku, March 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has grabbed a silver medal at the Baltic Hoop 2018 held in Riga, Latvia. She secured the medal in the women’s rope event. The tournament brought together gymnasts from 18 countries.

Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018

