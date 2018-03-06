    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018

    06.03.2018 [18:36]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has grabbed a silver medal at the Baltic Hoop 2018 held in Riga, Latvia.

    She secured the medal in the women’s rope event.

    The tournament brought together gymnasts from 18 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.03.2018 [21:33]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts take three medals at Riga Spring 2018
    06.03.2018 [18:31]
    Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships
    06.03.2018 [17:53]
    Azerbaijan to compete at Women's European Open 2018
    05.03.2018 [19:55]
    Minister Rahimov: 70% of preparations for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix completed
    Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018