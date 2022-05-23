Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home four medals from Poland

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have won four medals, including two golds, at the 4th Gdynia Rhythmic Stars 2022 held in Poland.

In the rhythmic group event, Fidan Yusifzade, Sakina Ibrahimbayli, Nargiz Ramazanova, Zahra Pashazade, Nigar Khankishiyeva and Leyla Aliyeva claimed two golds in the all-around and five hoops disciplines, as well as a silver medal in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls.

In the individual program, Alina Gozalova finished 3rd for her performance with a ball.