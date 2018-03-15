Baku, March 15, AZERTAC Azerbaijani gymnasts Marina Nekrasova (13,399 points) and Yulia Inshina (13,183 points) have progressed to the final in the women’s vault event of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku. The tournament brings together more than 100 gymnasts from 25 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani female gymnasts into FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final

