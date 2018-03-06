    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani female gymnasts take three medals at Riga Spring 2018

    06.03.2018 [21:33]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female gymnasts have grabbed three medals at Riga Spring 2018 in Latvia.

    Darya Farshbaphshahriyari claimed silver in the ball event and bronze in the hoop event.

    Farshbaphshahriyari and Arzu Jalilova scooped a bronze medal in the women’s pairs event.

