    Azerbaijani female judokas to contest medals at Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022

    07.05.2022 [11:24]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female judokas will test their strength at the Sarajevo Senior European Cup 2022, to be held in Bosnia And Herzegovina on May 7.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on six judokas.

    The two-day tournament will bring together about 250 judo fighters from 27 countries.

