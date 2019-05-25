    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy

    25.05.2019 [16:14]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female wrestler Elmira Gambarova has won a silver medal at Matteo Pellicone Memorial in Sassari, Italy.

    She secured the medal in the 62kg weight class.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.05.2019 [18:00]
    Football News24: Arsenal willing to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer… on one condition
    25.05.2019 [11:04]
    UEFA chief Ceferin defends Europa League final
    24.05.2019 [21:08]
    European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku
    24.05.2019 [21:04]
    Junior Azerbaijani team reach final of European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics
    Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy