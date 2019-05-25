Baku, May 25, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female wrestler Elmira Gambarova has won a silver medal at Matteo Pellicone Memorial in Sassari, Italy. She secured the medal in the 62kg weight class.

Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy

