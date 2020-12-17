  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani female wrestler takes bronze at Individual World Cup

    17.12.2020 [15:05]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female wrestler Elis Manolova has grabbed a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup in Serbia after beating Turkish Asli Demir.

    She sealed the medal in the 65kg weight category.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani female wrestler takes bronze at Individual World Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.12.2020 [11:52]
    Juventus, Atalanta split points in draw
    16.12.2020 [13:11]
    Teymur Rajabov to compete in Airthings Masters
    16.12.2020 [11:43]
    Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Last-gasp Neto strike downs Blues
    15.12.2020 [11:11]
    Sivasspor draw goalless with Antalyaspor
    Azerbaijani female wrestler takes bronze at Individual World Cup