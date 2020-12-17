Azerbaijani female wrestler takes bronze at Individual World Cup

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female wrestler Elis Manolova has grabbed a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup in Serbia after beating Turkish Asli Demir. She sealed the medal in the 65kg weight category.

