    Azerbaijani fighters claim five medals at Cadet European Judo Cup

    05.03.2018 [16:24]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters have brought home five medals, including a gold from the Cadet European Judo Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

    The gold medal came from Vusala Karimova in the women`s 44kg weight category.

    Ibrahim Aghakishiyev, Yagub Ismayilzade and Toghrul Salmanov won silvers in the men’s 81kg, 90kg and +90kg divisions respectively, while Sabina Aliyeva grabbed bronze in the women’s 48kg class.

