Baku, March 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani fighters have brought home five medals, including a gold from the Cadet European Judo Cup in Antalya, Turkey. The gold medal came from Vusala Karimova in the women`s 44kg weight category. Ibrahim Aghakishiyev, Yagub Ismayilzade and Toghrul Salmanov won silvers in the men’s 81kg, 90kg and +90kg divisions respectively, while Sabina Aliyeva grabbed bronze in the women’s 48kg class.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani fighters claim five medals at Cadet European Judo Cup

