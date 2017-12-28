Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series
28.12.2017 [17:07]
Baku, December 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters will contest medals at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series to be held in China.
Azerbaijan’s squad includes Aykhan Taghizade (68kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) and Radik Isayev (+80kg).
