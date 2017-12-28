    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series

    28.12.2017 [17:07]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters will contest medals at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series to be held in China.

    Azerbaijan’s squad includes Aykhan Taghizade (68kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) and Radik Isayev (+80kg).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.12.2017 [20:18]
    Thiim, Sorensen to race in British GT in 2018
    27.12.2017 [18:50]
    Young Azerbaijani boxer wins international tournament
    27.12.2017 [16:21]
    Manchester City's Yaya Toure set to make Ivory Coast return
    26.12.2017 [18:22]
    Vandoorne: Early 2017 performances were below my standard
    Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series