Azerbaijani fighters to compete at World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani fighters will contest medals at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series to be held in China. Azerbaijan’s squad includes Aykhan Taghizade (68kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) and Radik Isayev (+80kg).

