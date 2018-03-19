    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani fighters win three bronzes at Karate1 Premier League - Rotterdam 2018

    19.03.2018 [16:36]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters have brought home three bronze medals from the Karate1 Premier League - Rotterdam 2018.

    The medals came from Rafael Aghayev (75kg), Aykhan Mamayev (84kg) and Firdovsi Farzaliyev (60kg).

    The tournament brought together 683 karate fighters from 74 countries.

