  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani flag waves in center of Jabrayil

    07.10.2020 [20:34]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani flag is flying in the center of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents photos from Jabrayil which was liberated on October 4.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani flag waves in center of Jabrayil
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2020 [20:49]
    Azerbaijani political parties issue statement on France’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    07.10.2020 [18:49]
    Legal assistance requests sent to 35 countries regarding 166 legal entities engaged in illegal economic activities in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories
    07.10.2020 [18:19]
    The National Interest: Armenia needs to sue for peace now: The alternative is even worse
    07.10.2020 [18:02]
    Azerbaijani political parties issue statement on France’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    Azerbaijani flag waves in center of Jabrayil Azerbaijani flag waves in center of Jabrayil