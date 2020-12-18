Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler into final of Individual World Cup
AzerTAg.az
18.12.2020 [11:47]
Baku, December 18, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov (61kq) has qualified for the final of the Individual World Cup in Serbia after defeating Tajik Muhamad Ikromov.
He will face Russian Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the gold medal bout.
