    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler into final of Individual World Cup

    18.12.2020 [11:47]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov (61kq) has qualified for the final of the Individual World Cup in Serbia after defeating Tajik Muhamad Ikromov.

    He will face Russian Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the gold medal bout.

