Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank 3rd in medal table of Individual World Cup

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia. Azerbaijani wrestlers won a silver and a bronze medal. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

