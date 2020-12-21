Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank 3rd in medal table of Individual World Cup
21.12.2020 [13:14]
Baku, December 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
Azerbaijani wrestlers won a silver and a bronze medal.
Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.
