    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank 3rd in medal table of Individual World Cup

    21.12.2020 [13:14]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

    Azerbaijani wrestlers won a silver and a bronze medal.

    Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

