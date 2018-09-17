Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank third at Minsk tournament

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have ranked third at the overall medal table of the international tournament for the prizes of Olympic champion Alexander Medved held in Minsk, Belarus.

Sharif Sharifov (92kg) and Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125kg) bagged gold medals for Azerbaijan. Haji Aliyev (65kg), Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (70kg) and Murad Suleymanov (86kg) won silvers, while Murtuzali Muslimov (70kg) clinched bronze medal of the tournament.

Russia topped the medal table followed by Belarus.

Azerbaijani female wrestlers finished 4th at the overall medal table of the tournament. Anjela Dorogan (53kg) and Tatyana Omelchenko (59kg) grabbed silvers, while Elmira Gambarova (62kg), Irina Netreba (65kg) and Sabira Aliyeva (76kg) captured bronze medals.

China ranked first at the medal table followed by Russia and Belarus.