Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Intercontinental Cup

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will contest medals at the Intercontinental Cup to be held in Khasavyurt, Dagestan on October 14-15. Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament will bring together wrestlers from Russia, Turkey, Poland, Romania, Peru, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Belarus.

