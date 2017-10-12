    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Intercontinental Cup

    12.10.2017 [19:22]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will contest medals at the Intercontinental Cup to be held in Khasavyurt, Dagestan on October 14-15.

    Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament will bring together wrestlers from Russia, Turkey, Poland, Romania, Peru, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Belarus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Intercontinental Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [17:31]
    Young Azerbaijani weightlifters to contest medals at European championships
    11.10.2017 [17:11]
    International beach volleyball tournament kicks off in Baku
    11.10.2017 [16:13]
    Azerbaijan to compete in League D of UEFA Nations League
    10.10.2017 [19:42]
    General Manager of FC Qarabag elected member of ECA Competitions Working Group
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to compete in Intercontinental Cup