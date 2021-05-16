Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to contest medals at U23 European Championships

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in the U23 European Championships to be held in Skopje, North Macedonia from May 17-23. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on eight wrestlers.

