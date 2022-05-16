Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win two medals at International tournament in Albania

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have captured two medals, including a gold at the Muhamet Malo International Tournament held in Tirana, Albania, on May 12-15. Hajimurad Hajiyev (74 kg) claimed gold, while Vahid Galayev (125 kg) bagged bronze for Azerbaijan.

