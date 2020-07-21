  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani grandmaster ranks 5th in rapid phase of 53rd Biel International Chess Festival

    21.07.2020 [12:29]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Arkadij Naiditsch has finished 5th with 2.5 points in the rapid phase of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival (classical, rapid and blitz events) in Switzerland.

    Poland’s Radek Wojtaszek won the Rapid portion of the Biel Chess Festival, with 12 points, while the second place was shared by Vincent Keymer and Harikrishna Pentala, who both scored 10 points.

    The Biel International Chess Festival launched its 53rd edition this Saturday. Only a reduced numbers of participants joined the event. The traditional grandmasters' tournament kicked off with eight players.

