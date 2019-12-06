Azerbaijani grandmasters to compete in European Individual Blitz Chess Championship

Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmasters will contest medals at the European Individual Blitz Chess Championship to be held in Tallinn, Estonia on December 7.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Gadir Huseynov and Rauf Mammadov.

The event will be played in the Swiss system, 11 double rounds, with the time control 3 minutes + 2 seconds per move increment starting from the first move, with a total prize fund 10.100 EUR.

The tournament will bring together 434 chess players from 32 countries.