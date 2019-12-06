    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani grandmasters to compete in European Individual Blitz Chess Championship

    06.12.2019 [15:41]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmasters will contest medals at the European Individual Blitz Chess Championship to be held in Tallinn, Estonia on December 7.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Gadir Huseynov and Rauf Mammadov.

    The event will be played in the Swiss system, 11 double rounds, with the time control 3 minutes + 2 seconds per move increment starting from the first move, with a total prize fund 10.100 EUR.

    The tournament will bring together 434 chess players from 32 countries.

