Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Samad Mammadli has captured silver at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - EYOF Baku 2019. Mammadli sealed the medal in the pommel horse event.

