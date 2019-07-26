    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at EYOF Baku 2019

    26.07.2019 [17:21]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Samad Mammadli has captured silver at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival - EYOF Baku 2019.

    Mammadli sealed the medal in the pommel horse event.

