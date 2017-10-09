Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Mikhail Malkin has won the trampoline bronze at the World Cup held in Valladolid, Spain. He secured the medal in the men’s tumbling event with 70,900 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast grabs trampoline bronze at World Cup

