    Azerbaijani gymnast wins trampoline world cup

    02.10.2017 [21:21]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Mikhail Malkin has won the trampoline world cup in Loule, Portugal.

    He secured gold in the men’s tumbling event outscoring Maxim Shlyakin of Russia, the World Games 2017 bronze medalist, and Denmark’s David Erbs, who finished second and third respectively.

