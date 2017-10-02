Baku, October 2, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Mikhail Malkin has won the trampoline world cup in Loule, Portugal. He secured gold in the men’s tumbling event outscoring Maxim Shlyakin of Russia, the World Games 2017 bronze medalist, and Denmark’s David Erbs, who finished second and third respectively.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani gymnast wins trampoline world cup

