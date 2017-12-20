    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani gymnasts duo take bronze at Mikhail Voronin Cup

    20.12.2017 [16:25]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani gymnasts pair Marina Nekrasova and Yulia Inshina have grabbed a bronze medal at the 24th Mikhail Voronin Cup in Moscow, Russia.

    Russian duo Alexandra Shekoldina and Angelina Melnikova became the winners of the tournament, while Uzbekistani Dildora Aripova and Anastasia Miroshnichenko ranked third.

    The tournament brought together 164 gymnasts from 26 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani gymnasts duo take bronze at Mikhail Voronin Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2017 [18:24]
    Martin completes Aston Martin WEC line-up for 2018/19
    18.12.2017 [19:48]
    Aston Martin feels the "disruptor" in F1 2021 talks
    18.12.2017 [16:37]
    Azerbaijani judo fighter wins bronze at World Masters tournament
    17.12.2017 [17:29]
    FC Neftchi to face Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian clubs in friendlies
    Azerbaijani gymnasts duo take bronze at Mikhail Voronin Cup