Azerbaijani gymnasts duo take bronze at Mikhail Voronin Cup
AzerTAg.az
20.12.2017 [16:25]
Baku, December 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani gymnasts pair Marina Nekrasova and Yulia Inshina have grabbed a bronze medal at the 24th Mikhail Voronin Cup in Moscow, Russia.
Russian duo Alexandra Shekoldina and Angelina Melnikova became the winners of the tournament, while Uzbekistani Dildora Aripova and Anastasia Miroshnichenko ranked third.
The tournament brought together 164 gymnasts from 26 countries.
