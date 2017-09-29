Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [17:06]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani gymnasts have won two gold medals at a tournament for prizes of Olympic champion Yevgeni Podgorny in Novosibirsk, Russia.
Ali Khalilov and Huseyn Khalilov bagged the gold medals for Azerbaijan.
The tournament brought together gymnasts from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2017 [19:46]
30.09.2017 [16:19]
29.09.2017 [20:06]
29.09.2017 [16:10]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2017 [18:19]
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
22.09.2017 [16:29]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
26.09.2017 [18:08]
26.09.2017 [13:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note