    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia

    29.09.2017 [17:06]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani gymnasts have won two gold medals at a tournament for prizes of Olympic champion Yevgeni Podgorny in Novosibirsk, Russia.

    Ali Khalilov and Huseyn Khalilov bagged the gold medals for Azerbaijan.

    The tournament brought together gymnasts from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:46]
    ‘Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee made significant contribution to development of international Olympic movement’
    30.09.2017 [16:19]
    Turkey deliver spectacular performance to dethrone Russia
    29.09.2017 [20:06]
    Home party continues as Azerbaijan are through to EuroVolley semis
    29.09.2017 [16:10]
    Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals
    Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia