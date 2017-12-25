    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani gymnasts take three medals at Mikhail Voronin Cup

    25.12.2017 [18:47]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani gymnasts have won three medals at the 24th Mikhail Voronin Cup held in Moscow, Russia.

    Azerbaijani duo Marina Nekrasova and Yulia Inshina finished third in the team competition.

    Marina Nekrasova also grabbed silver medals in floor exercise and balance beam events.

