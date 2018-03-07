Azerbaijani handball referees to control AEK Athens v HC Berchem match

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijani handball referees Vagif Aliyev and Alakbar Aghakishiyev will be in charge of a match between Greek AEK Athens and Luxemburg’s HC Berchem in the quarterfinal of the EHF Challenge Cup – Men. The match will be held in Athens, Greece on March 24.

