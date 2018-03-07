    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani handball referees to control AEK Athens v HC Berchem match

    07.03.2018 [19:05]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani handball referees Vagif Aliyev and Alakbar Aghakishiyev will be in charge of a match between Greek AEK Athens and Luxemburg’s HC Berchem in the quarterfinal of the EHF Challenge Cup – Men.

    The match will be held in Athens, Greece on March 24.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani handball referees to control AEK Athens v HC Berchem match
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [18:21]
    Baku Marathon 2018 to be held on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
    07.03.2018 [16:12]
    Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat Ukraine 1-0 in friendly
    06.03.2018 [21:33]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts take three medals at Riga Spring 2018
    06.03.2018 [18:36]
    Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018
    Azerbaijani handball referees to control AEK Athens v HC Berchem match