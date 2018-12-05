Azerbaijani judge elected President of the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice

Baku, December 5, AZERETAC

Ramin Gurbanov, the famous Azerbaijani lawyer who held the position of Vice-President of the European Commission for Efficiency of Justice of the Council of Europe (CEPEJ), has been elected the President of this organization.

Ramin Gurbanov, graduate of the Baku State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, then studied at the Russian Legal Academy of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

Ramin Gurbanov in different years worked as the consultant, the leading researcher and the chief expert in the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice and in the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. Since 2005 he has been member of the European Commission (CEPEJ) for Efficiency of Justice.

The Commission has been established in order to increase efficiency of the judicial systems in member states of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Justice as well as implement effective and fair application of international legal documents.

Since 2013, Ramin Gurbanov is the judge of Yasamal District Court of Baku.

On December 4, at the plenary session of European Commission for Efficiency of Justice of the Council of Europe (CEPEJ) in Strasbourg, France, he was elected the president of CEPEJ.

Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan at such high level as the president of CEPEJ which renders assistance to implementation of judicial and legal reforms in more than 50 states and contributing significantly to increase the efficiency of activity of the justice is one more evident to the growing authority of Azerbaijani state on the international arena.