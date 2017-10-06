Azerbaijani judo fighter claims gold at Tashkent Grand Prix

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani judo fighter Vugar Shirinli (60kg) has grabbed a gold medal at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017 in Uzbekistan after beating Russian Islam Yashuev in the final. The tournament brings together 183 fighters (91 male, 92 female) from 27 countries.

