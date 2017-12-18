Azerbaijani judo fighter wins bronze at World Masters tournament

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Elkhan Mammadov has claimed a bronze medal at the World Masters judo tournament held in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He secured the medal in the men`s 100kg weight category. The tournament brought together 212 judokas from 46 countries.

