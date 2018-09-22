    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov will vie for world bronze
    President Ilham Aliyev watched semifinal round of World Judo Championships

    22.09.2018 [17:22]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Hidayat Heydarov will today vie for a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the semifinal round.

    Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) lost to Japanese world champion Soichi Hashimoto in the semifinal. He will face Mongolian Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir in the bronze medal bout.

