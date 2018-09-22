Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Hidayat Heydarov has taken a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

He defeated Mongolian Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir in the 73kg bronze medal fight.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the bout.

It is Azerbaijan`s first medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.