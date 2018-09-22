Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov won world bronze
President Ilham Aliyev watched bronze medal bout of World Judo Championships VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
22.09.2018 [18:17]
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Hidayat Heydarov has taken a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.
He defeated Mongolian Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir in the 73kg bronze medal fight.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the bout.
It is Azerbaijan`s first medal at the World Judo Championships in Baku.
