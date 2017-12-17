Baku, December 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Hidayat Heydarov has grabbed bronze at the World Masters judo tournament in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He secured the medal in the men`s 73kg weight category. A total of 212 judokas from 46 countries, including seven from Azerbaijan, are contesting medals at the tournament.

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at World Masters tournament in St Petersburg

