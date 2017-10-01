    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani judoka wins Zagreb Grand Prix

    01.10.2017 [15:01]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighter Rustam Orujov has won a Grand Prix tournament held in the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

    On his way to gold in the 73kg weight category he defeated Croatian, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian and Swedish fighters.

